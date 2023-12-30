Woman dies after SUV goes off Kanner Highway, crashes into tree
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A woman crashed into a tree off Kanner Highway and died, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.
The crash was reported at 2:55 a.m.
FHP said the 2015 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Kanner Highway (State Road 76) approximately a quarter-mile west of Bridge Road.
FHP's peliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan left the paved roadway and went onto the grass shoulder north of the roadway. The vehicle then stuck a tree.
The driver, listed as 25-40 years old by FHP, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.
