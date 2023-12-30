Woman dies after SUV goes off Kanner Highway, crashes into tree

A woman crashed into a tree off Kanner Highway and died, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 2:55 a.m.

FHP said the 2015 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Kanner Highway (State Road 76) approximately a quarter-mile west of Bridge Road.

FHP's peliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan left the paved roadway and went onto the grass shoulder north of the roadway. The vehicle then stuck a tree.

The driver, listed as 25-40 years old by FHP, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.

