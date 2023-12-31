Driving on New Year's Eve? Check out these resources

It’s the last night of the year and Auto Group Club says more drivers are hitting the road than ever to wrap up 2023.

In fact, nearly 250,000 more people will travel more than 50 miles from their home this year during the holidays, according to AAA.

So, if you’re driving Sunday night, here are some of the resources available tonight so you can get home safe, plus a look at a new law going into effect as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

TOW TO GO

AAA has activated its tow-to-go campaign in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.

It’s a service for members and non-members, and it’ll take one car and driver in a 10-mile radius for free until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The program began this holiday season on Dec. 22.

They say they plan on helping 937,000 drivers with this service this year.

AAA says six million people will drive at least 50 miles from home for the holidays. That’s up from 5.8 million last year, and 5.6 million the year before.

For a free ride, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Appointment cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. "It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating," AAA says on its website.

FHP

If you see impaired drivers while you're on the road tonight, call *347 (*FHP). They say calling when seeing someone might not be fit to drive could save a life.

Also, check out the Florida 511 website. The Department of Transportation will update any and all closures and alerts.

MOVE OVER LAW

A new year also means new laws, or at least changes to current ones.

Starting on Jan. 1, the Move Over Law will be stricter. The law was updated to include moving over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road that are stopped and display warning or hazard lights instead of just maintenance or construction vehicles.

FREE COFFEE

There will free coffee for drivers at Florida's Turnpike service plazasif you’re hitting the road overnight. It’ll be offered from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan 1.

