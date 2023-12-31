Man in custody after shots fired at apartment complex in Port St. Lucie

A man has been taken in custody after reports of shots fired in a Port St. Lucie apartment complex early Sunday, less than three weeks after a similar situation, police said.

At about 2 a.m., PSLPD received several calls for shots fired in the Sanctuary apartments in 5400 block of Northwest Moorhen Trail, west of Florida's Turnpike.

Upon arrival, officers several shell casings in the stairwell of one of the buildings though no victims were located, the agency said in a news release.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit along and responding officers identified a suspect and his apartment.

A search warrant was obtained, and the SWAT Team served the warrant in the morning.

The suspected shooter is currently being detained.

There is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call PSLPD at 871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

At 8:26 p.m. Dec. 12, officers were called out to the complex after reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

No shooting victims were at the scene, but a vehicle appeared to have been struck by a single bullet. Investigators found five cartridge casings and a counterfeit $20 bill, police said.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, a spokesman for the agency, told WPTV it has not been determined whether the two incidents are related.

Scripps Only Content 2023