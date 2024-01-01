91-year-old woman killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash in Greenacres

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 91-year-old woman in Greenacres on New Year's Eve.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a car — possibly a newer model Nissan Murano or similar vehicle type — was driving eastbound on 10th Avenue North at approximately 9:15 p.m. and approaching the intersection with Walker Avenue.

That's when Illodia Iphadael, 91, crossed 10th Avenue North and was struck by the vehicle, which then took off eastbound on 10th Avenue North.

A vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023.

If you have any information about the driver of the vehicle, call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigator Jacob Frey at 561-681-4530 or freyj@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

