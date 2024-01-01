Dolphins to host Bills for AFC East title on WPTV

The AFC East Division title will be decided on "Sunday Night Football."

The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium to conclude the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule.

Miami lost at Buffalo 48-20 earlier in the season.

Buffalo has won the AFC East each of the past three seasons.

Miami hasn't won the division since 2008, when the Dolphins were coached by the late Tony Sparano.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC and can be viewed locally on WPTV.

Scripps Only Content 2024