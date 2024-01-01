FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 1, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Happy New Year! Monday we warm to 70 degrees with very low rain chances.

A cold front moves through Tuesday. No rain, just an uptick in clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday are a little warmer, with a chance of showers and an isolated storm Thursday as our next front rolls through.

Right now, the weekend looks a little unsettled with a chance of rain. However, we will need to see how things progress through the week.

Good boating with minimal surf and sunny dry weather.

