FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 1, 2024
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Happy New Year! Monday we warm to 70 degrees with very low rain chances.
A cold front moves through Tuesday. No rain, just an uptick in clouds.
Wednesday and Thursday are a little warmer, with a chance of showers and an isolated storm Thursday as our next front rolls through.
Right now, the weekend looks a little unsettled with a chance of rain. However, we will need to see how things progress through the week.
Good boating with minimal surf and sunny dry weather.
