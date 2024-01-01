Owls drop 10 spots to No. 17 after loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Atlantic dropped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll after falling at Florida Gulf Coast last weekend.

The Owls (10-3) are ranked No. 17 in the men's top 25 poll released Monday, two days after FAU lost to the Eagles 72-68.

FAU has marquee wins against Texas A&M and Arizona, but the Owls also have head-scratching losses to Bryant at home and Florida Gulf Coast on the road.

The Owls – who are one loss away from matching their total during last season's Final Four run – will host East Carolina on Tuesday night in their first-ever American Athletic Conference game.

They're two spots behind fellow AAC opponent No. 15 Memphis (11-2), which lost to FAU in the opening round of last season's NCAA tournament. FAU will face the Tigers twice in the final four regular-season games.

