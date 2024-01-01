Owls drop 10 spots to No. 17 after loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, front right, reacts after a play during the second half...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, front right, reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic dropped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll after falling at Florida Gulf Coast last weekend.

The Owls (10-3) are ranked No. 17 in the men's top 25 poll released Monday, two days after FAU lost to the Eagles 72-68.

FAU has marquee wins against Texas A&M and Arizona, but the Owls also have head-scratching losses to Bryant at home and Florida Gulf Coast on the road.

The Owls – who are one loss away from matching their total during last season's Final Four run – will host East Carolina on Tuesday night in their first-ever American Athletic Conference game.

They're two spots behind fellow AAC opponent No. 15 Memphis (11-2), which lost to FAU in the opening round of last season's NCAA tournament. FAU will face the Tigers twice in the final four regular-season games.

