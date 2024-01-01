Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs into the endzone to score a touchdown...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dolphins vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 17

Latest News

91-year-old woman killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash in Greenacres
A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say