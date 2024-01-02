Bomb scare investigated in West Palm Beach
There was a heavy police presence Tuesday morning at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and South Dixie Highway while police investigated a bomb scare.
West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a piece of a pipe was found near the area.
It was unclear if it was part of a pipe bomb.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was at the scene and using a robot to investigate.
Police closed off Southern Boulevard eastbound at Lake Avenue.
Traffic was being rerouted in the area. A nearby Walgreens was evacuated as a precaution. It's unclear if any homes were evacuated.
There are major traffic delays on Southern Boulevard, South Dixie Highway and other side streets.
South Dixie Highway was reopened just before 1 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
