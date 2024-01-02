Bomb scare investigated in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There was a heavy police presence Tuesday morning at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and South Dixie Highway while police investigated a bomb scare.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a piece of a pipe was found near the area.

It was unclear if it was part of a pipe bomb.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was at the scene and using a robot to investigate.

Police were investigating a bomb scare at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Nottingham Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Jan. 2, 2024.

Police closed off Southern Boulevard eastbound at Lake Avenue.

Traffic was being rerouted in the area. A nearby Walgreens was evacuated as a precaution. It's unclear if any homes were evacuated.

There are major traffic delays on Southern Boulevard, South Dixie Highway and other side streets.

South Dixie Highway was reopened just before 1 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

