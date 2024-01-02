FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 2, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A dry cold front moves the area though Tuesday. Expect more cloudiness and breezy winds as that front passes our area.

High temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees.

Rain chances stay low for much of the week. There is only a slight chance for some showers along another cold front that arrives on Thursday

Higher rain chances are in the forecast for later Saturday as the third front this week enters the area.

