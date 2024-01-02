Hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into trooper's vehicle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A South Florida driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

In a Tuesday news release, the FHP said the trooper was driving west on Interstate 75 in Broward County, near the Indian Trace exit.

Officials said a driver, identified as Ricardo Jimenez, 49, in a black Porsche collided with the trooper's vehicle.

A driver in a Porsche was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Broward County on Jan. 2, 2024.

After the crash, the FHP said the driver of the Porsche then fled the scene on foot, abandoning his vehicle.

Jimenez was located and apprehended a short time later.

The trooper sustained injuries described as not life-threatening.

Jimenez was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment. The FHP said he will be taken to the Broward County jail once he's released from the hospital.

Ricardo Jimenez was arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol said he was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a trooper on Jan. 2, 2024.

