Off-duty Stuart officer arrested following altercation at bar

An off-duty Stuart police officer was arrested following an altercation at a bar on New Year's Eve, the department said Tuesday.

The agency said that Officer William Saunders was arrested by the Jupiter Police Department at a bar but did not specify the name of the business.

Saunders is facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

Per department policy, Saunders was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the criminal proceedings related to his arrest.

Chief Joseph Tumminelli and Lt. David Duran released the following statements on Saunders' arrest:

"The men and women who protect and serve this community are held to the highest standard of the law. Whether working or participating in events off-duty, there is an expectation that members will always conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values of this department and uphold the policies and procedures of the agency."

"My commitment is to ensure transparency and accountability in every aspect of my officers and staff's conduct, both on and off duty. Respecting and upholding the right to due process is important to maintaining the integrity of the legal system in any proceedings involving anyone, even a police officer."

