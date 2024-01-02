Roads reopened after suspicious device causes heavy traffic delays

All roads have reopened in West Palm Beach after police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious device Tuesday.

Just before 11 a.m., a person driving by a Marathon gas station, located in the 4000 block of South Dixie Highway, saw what they thought could be a pipe bomb, police said.

The person called 911, which prompted police to close off roads and evacuate the immediate area. A nearby Walgreens was evacuated as a precaution.

Police investigating a suspicious device along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach on Jan. 2, 2024.

Traffic was closed and rerouted around Southern Boulevard and South Dixie Highway for about two hours, causing major delays for drivers.

The sheriff's office bomb squad responded to the scene and used a robot to investigate the device.

"We still don't know what that device was, whether in fact it was something explosive or not," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "The bomb squad said they will be looking at it over the next couple of days and report back to us on what it was."

Police commended the person who called 911 for reporting the device.

"The important thing to note is that somebody did the right thing," Jachles said. "They saw something. They said something."

