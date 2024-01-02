Swastika found spray painted on home near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A swastika was found spray painted on the fence of a home near Boca Raton, deputies said.

The incident took place at a home located in the 22000 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to a criminal mischief call about the swastika.

Jewish Americans feel targeted amid antisemitism, Israel-Hamas war
The homeowner of the fence told the sheriff's office that she was unaware of the damage.

She also told deputies said she is a Christian and doesn't know who would do this.

New data published by the Anti-Defamation League last month showed there has been an unprecedented surge in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

