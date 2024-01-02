Victims' attorney celebrates expected release of names linked to Jeffrey

An attorney for several of Jeffrey Epstein's victims is calling the expected release of the nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein a big step forward in reaching justice for his clients.

Spencer Kuvin, chief legal officer at Goldlaw offices in West Palm Beach, has been fighting time and time again for his clients since he represented the first victim to come forward to police in 2007.

Now, he represents five women who've since testified they too were victims of Epstein, enduring horrific sexual abuse inside his Palm Beach mansion.

"This entire case since 2008 has been frustrating for my clients,” Kuvin said.

Yet Kuvin said this case was never just about Epstein.

"It’s always been about a group of individuals that allowed this to happen that instigated some of the recruitment in the process and also played a part of the abuse," Kuvin said.

Kuvin said finding justice hasn't been easy for his clients, and said knowing the names of those complicit with Epstein have been shielded for years has made their quest toward resolution even harder.

"Allow the public to see just who was involved," Kuvin said.

Now with the release of nearly 200 of Epstein's associates imminent, Kuvin said it's a victory he and his clients have fought hard to achieve.

"I think the public will be able to judge just what to do with these names when they come out. That’s the key," Kuvin said.

Kuvin said context, though, is also key. While he and his clients know not every name publicized is guilty of a crime, he and his clients believe this step toward transparency is a step toward accountability, too.

"Politicians, maybe, famous people, movie stars, whoever they may be, I think the public does have a right to get some answers from those individuals," said Kuvin.

"Safe to say this is a step towards justice?” WPTV reporter Kate Hussey asked.

"It's certainly one of the final steps toward a final resolution at justice," Kuvin said.

In New York, District Court Judge Loretta Preska ordered the public disclosure of the identities people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the Epstein.

A deadline for objections to the release passed at midnight Tuesday, meaning the names could be released any time now.

