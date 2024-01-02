Wiffle Palooza tournament coming to Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
The United Way of Indian River County has started fundraising for its $2.7 million annual 2024 budget by organizing an inaugural Wiffle Palooza tournament.

The event combines gameday excitement with community spirit at Thompson Rotary Field on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Organizers are looking for teams of four to five people to step up to the plate and participate to help fuel its many programs.

"We fund 45 programs at 34 local agencies that work to improve the education, health and financial stability of our community. So we'll all go to benefit those programs," said Jessica Schmitt, the director of philanthropy at the United Way of Indian River County.

If you would like to sign up, click here. It costs $200 to register a team.

The United Way has other fundraising events planned for the year, including a pickleball tournament and tricycle wars.

