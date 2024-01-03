FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 3, 2024

Expect more cloudiness and breezy winds on Wednesday afternoon. This will help to warm temperatures up, but only a bit since it’s a cloudy day.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Afternoon highs in the low 70s Wednesday.

Lows in the 60s Wednesday night into Thursday morning, so milder by tomorrow morning with a passing shower as a weak cold front moves through.

Dry and sunnier later Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, then slightly cooler again in the low 70s for Friday afternoon.

Much higher chances for rain and storms are in the forecast for later Saturday afternoon and evening as the third front this week enters the area.

This is a stronger cold front associated with a low pressure system moving across northern Gulf coast states.

Ahead of the front on Saturday, we will heat up to 80 degrees with much more humid conditions. Then showers and a few storms fire up in the later afternoon and evening.

Sunday remains cloudy with a chance of showers behind the front and a little cooler.

More sunshine by early next week with another quick warm-up.

