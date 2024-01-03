Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be honored in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Riviera Beach plans to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this month during its 40th annual parade.

A Celebration of the Dream will be held on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

This year's parade promises to be a memorable event filled with joy, unity and community spirit, the city said.

"This parade is more than a commemoration; it's a vibrant testament to our city's dedication to equality, justice and a future where the dream that Dr. King spoke of is a reality for all," Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans said. "In Riviera Beach, we march not only in memory of a great leader but in the active pursuit of his vision—a community united, strengthened and inspired by the dream."

Parade participants will begin lining up at 8 a.m. The parade route will be held along MLK Boulevard and Congress Avenue to Avenue O.

"This year marks a special chapter in our city's journey as, for the first time, we will parade down the roadway named in honor of Dr. King, a symbol of our commitment to his enduring legacy," Evans said.

The city said the parade route has been modified due to ongoing construction at Avenue L and Avenue W at Blue Heron Boulevard, which is the site of the new water treatment plant.

For the best view of the parade, the city is encouraging attendees to go to the MLK parade viewing stand located at Avenue P and MLK Boulevard.

Following the parade, there will be a family-friendly celebration at Calloway Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. that will feature live music, vendors and kids' activities.

"As we come together on January 13," Evans said, "let us remember that each step we take is a step towards realizing the dream that Dr. King so eloquently envisioned."

To register your band, dance team, business or group to be part of the parade, click here.

For event related questions, please contact the special events department at 561- 845-3412 or 561-723-1222.

