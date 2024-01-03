Man, 66, arrested after stabbing at bar early New Year's Day

A 66-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing at a cafe and bar early New Year's Day, Vero Beach police said Tuesday.

Michael A. Guadiani, 66, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, was taken to the Indian River County jail on Monday and posted a bond of $100,000 Tuesday.

Officers with the department were at Grind and Grape, 925 Bougainvillea Lane, working a New Year's Eve detail, according to a news release.

Shortly after 2 a.m., they observed staff members escorting a man out of the establishment.

While assisting, the officers noticed the man was bleeding heavily from his side. While officers provided medical assistance, it was determined that the victim, 26, had been stabbed during an altercation within the establishment.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, within one hour after the incident investigators located the suspect at his residence on Seagrape Lane. Guadiani was arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with severe, but non-life threatening wound to his lower left back, and was said Tuesday to be in stable condition. TCPalm reported.

The victim told investigators an argument started over seating at a table. He said he was approached by two men, one described as in his 50s or 60s, and another younger man.



Bars in the county were allowed to remain open until 3 a.m. because of the holiday instead of the usual 2 a.m.

Vero Beach Police Investigators are still actively working this case with the potential for additional charges, police said.

