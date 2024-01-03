No. 17 Owls top ECU 79-64 in AAC debut

East Carolina guard Cam Hayes (8) defends Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) during the...
East Carolina guard Cam Hayes (8) defends Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin each scored 20 points and No. 17 Florida Atlantic shook off a slow start to beat East Carolina 79-64 on Tuesday night in the Owls' debut American Athletic Conference game.

Bryan Greenlee scored 13 off the bench and Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (11-3, 1-0). FAU went on a 14-0 run in the closing minutes, turning a two-point lead into a 16-point edge with 30 seconds left.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 for East Carolina (7-7, 0-1), while Quentin Diboundje added 13 before departing with a lower extremity injury with 5:31 remaining. RJ Felton had 12 for the Pirates, who missed their last eight shots.

East Carolina has now lost 75 of its last 78 games against ranked opponents — and is 0-57 in such games on the road.

A 12-2 run turned a three-point deficit into a 52-45 lead for FAU with 12:15 left. East Carolina simply wouldn't go away, making it a one-possession game — down by three points or less — on six separate occasions in the next seven minutes.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin drives to the basket as East Carolina forward Brandon...
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin drives to the basket as East Carolina forward Brandon Johnson defends during the second half Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla.

But six straight FAU points, a mini-burst where Greenlee made a 3-pointer and then found Goldin for a 5-footer, gave the Owls what was then their biggest lead, 71-63 with 3:15 left, and they kept pulling away from there.

FAU trailed by as many as eight in the first half, though erased most of that deficit in just 7 seconds. Martin made a 3-pointer and as the shot from the right wing was in the air East Carolina's Ezra Ausar shoved Goldin in the back. The foul gave the Owls an extra possession — and Martin hit another 3, cutting what was a 23-15 deficit to 23-21 on one trip down the floor.

An 8-0 run late in the half put FAU briefly back on top, before East Carolina took a 36-35 lead into the break.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on...
Dave Chappelle cuts short South Florida show after spotting cellphone in crowd
91-year-old woman killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash in Greenacres

Latest News

Pedestrian walks into path of car and dies, PBSO says
A group of volunteer divers from Sunshine State Sonar said they believe they found the remains...
Missing Florida woman's body found after nearly 12 years, divers say
Man, 66, arrested after stabbing at bar early New Year's Day
Lawyer for former Palm Beach Central principal 'confident' no crime committed