Residents get mail deliveries day after WPTV story airs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Residents who live in a new community near Boynton Beach, who have experienced issues having their mail delivered for months, received some good news a day after a WPTV story aired.

The residents told Contact 5 reporter Jessica Bruno that the problems have been occurring at Valencia Grand, a new development that currently has 200 households and will eventually consist of 600 homes.

Their mail service has been on hold due to an issue with the postal service keys that open their cluster mailboxes.

The United States Postal Service said Tuesday that the issues would be corrected "by the end of the week."

USPS spokeswoman Debra Jean Fetterly said in an email to WPTV that they are delivering mail to residents of Valencia Grand starting Wednesday.

"New locks for carriers to access cluster box units were installed this morning," Fetterly said. "We're still working on [the] installation of the locks for the parcel lockers. But there will be mail and parcel delivery today. If the parcel lockers are not ready soon, carriers will deliver parcels to customers' front doors."

Before the resolution of the problem, Valencia Grand's residents had to go pick up their mail and some of their packages at the post office at Jog Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

