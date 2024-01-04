7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclists in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police said seven people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a car and a group of bicyclists.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the wreck happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. on North Ocean Boulevard, right in front of Gulf Stream Golf Club.

Delray Beach police respond to a crash between a car and group of cyclists on North Ocean Boulevard, right in front of Gulf Stream Golf Club, on Jan. 4, 2024.

The driver of the vehicle, along with six cyclists, were taken to the hospital. Three of the bicyclists were trauma alerts, White said.

Photos from our WPTV news crew at the scene showed the front of a silver SUV smashed up, as well as debris from the bicycles scattered across the road.

North Ocean Boulevard, starting at George Bush Boulevard, is closed. White said it's unclear when the road will reopen.

The Gulf Stream Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol are also involved in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

