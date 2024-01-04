7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclists in Gulf Stream

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Delray Beach fire officials said seven people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash involving a car and a group of bicyclists in Gulf Stream.

Ted White, the public safety information officer for Delray Beach Fire Rescue, said the wreck happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. on North Ocean Boulevard, right in front of Gulf Stream Golf Club.

Delray Beach police respond to a crash between a car and group of cyclists on North Ocean...
Delray Beach police respond to a crash between a car and group of cyclists on North Ocean Boulevard, right in front of Gulf Stream Golf Club, on Jan. 4, 2024.

The driver of the vehicle, along with six cyclists, were taken to the hospital. Three of the bicyclists were trauma alerts, White said.

Photos from our WPTV news crew at the scene showed the front of a silver SUV smashed up, as well as debris from the bicycles scattered across the road.

North Ocean Boulevard, starting at George Bush Boulevard, is closed. White said it's unclear when the road will reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also involved in the investigation.

