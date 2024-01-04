Assistant federal director of TSA arrested on Port St. Lucie police warrant

The assistant federal director of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration was arrested on a Port St. Lucie Police Department warrant, the agency announced Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Maxine McManaman in Atlanta after she arrived at the airport from an international flight on Dec. 28.

Port St. Lucie police said the investigation began in April of last year and involved the exploitation of a family member with dementia. Police said on Dec. 5, a quitclaim deed was prepared by McManaman that stated the grantor was listing herself and Delroy Chambers, Sr. as the grantee. There were two signatures on the back of the document both listed as "grantor," investigators said. One was McManaman’s with letters “POA” in front and the other was Chambers. Investigators said the grantor could not have signed the document on the date specified, since the grantor was determined to be in Atlanta on that date. Investigators determined McManaman and Chambers both falsified the quitclaim deed.

Police said Chambers was previously arrested in Port St. Lucie on Dec. 20 in relation to this case on two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult of $50,000 or more, two counts of forgery, and simple neglect of an elderly or disabled Adult. He has since bonded out of the St. Lucie County Jail.

McManaman faces a forgery charger, which is a third-degree felony. She is being held at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County.

