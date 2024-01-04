Elevator falls on worker in West Palm Beach parking garage
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
A worker is recovering in the hospital after an elevator accident in a parking garage in downtown West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach Police Department reported the incident Thursday morning via X.
Crews diverted traffic in the area of North Olive Avenue and Banyan Boulevard, while rescue crews worked to free the trapped worker.
Rescue crews took the worker to St. Mary's Medical Center.
The worker's condition is unknown.
