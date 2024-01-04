FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 4, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Thursday is kicking off with milder temperatures in the low 60s and a passing shower as a weak cold front moves through.

Sunnier by Thursday afternoon and mostly sunny Friday. Highs in the mid 70s on both days. Mornings lows in the upper 50s or low 60s Friday.

Sunday remains cloudy with the chance of showers behind the front.

Another cold front comes next Tuesday with a stronger push of colder air for a much cooler Wednesday.

