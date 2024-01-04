Greenacres man accused of making threats to U.S. House member, children

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A 72-year-old man from Greenacres was arrested Wednesday morning on a criminal complaint charging him with threatening to kill a U.S. House member and the children.

On Dec. 19, Michael Shapiro left five voicemail messages for a U.S. House member at the congressional office in Washington, D.C., according to the complaint.

The House member was not identified in the complaint.

In one of the messages, Shapiro stated that he was going to "come after you and kill you …" In another message, he stated that he was going to "come and kill your children …"

Shapiro allegedly placed the threatening calls from his home in Greenacres.

In 2019, Shapiro pleaded guilty in federal court for making threatening communications to another victim.

Shapiro made his initial appearance in Miami before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida.

His next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan 24 in West Palm Beach.

U.S. Capitol Police is investigating the case, with assistance from USCP’s Tampa Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto for the Southern District of Florida and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Wheeler for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

