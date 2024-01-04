JetBlue begins offering direct flights between South Florida, Tallahassee

JetBlue has begun offering direct flights between South Florida and Tallahassee.

The inaugural flight departed Thursday morning from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Tallahassee International Airport.

This new service will offer daily flights to and from Tallahassee.

Schedule between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tallahassee (TLH)

FLL-TLH Flight No. 2396
TLH-FLL Flight No. 2397
8:12 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.10:25 a.m. to 11:51 a.m.

It's a convenient way for Florida State University students, parents and fans, as well as those in government, to cut down on travel time.

Driving between Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee takes nearly seven hours.

The new route is part of JetBlue's strategic plan to expand service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"We celebrate JetBlue's launch of nonstop jet service from Fort Lauderdale to Tallahassee as frequent fliers on this route have long desired more flight options for travel between these two Florida destinations," Mark Gale, Fort Lauderdale's director of aviation, said in a statement. "This is a great way to start 2024, and we look forward to continued collaboration with JetBlue as it eyes additional growth at FLL for the future."

