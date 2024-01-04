Man robs Wells Fargo in Wellington, no one injured

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Palm Beach County Thursday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 2205 FL-7 STE 100 near the Mall at Wellington Green.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said an older Hispanic man came in and slipped a note to the teller and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

FBI is assisting and they’re still looking for the suspect, deputies said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

