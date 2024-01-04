Mother of Epstein victim celebrates release of more than 150 associate names

The mother of a Jeffrey Epstein victim is celebrating the release of more than 150 names of Epstein's associates.

Dorothy Groenert said her daughter, Carolyn Andriano, was just 14 years old when she was recruited to Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

Groenert said the unthinkable acts that occurred inside took a toll on Andriano years later.

"Do you see how innocent and precious she was?" said Groenert, showing WPTV reporter Kate Hussey a young photo. "She was just a wreck, a wreck. Because she would disappear out of shame."

Police pronounced Andriano dead of an overdose in May, leaving her five children and mother behind.

With the only man somewhat held accountable being Epstein, who was pronounced dead of suicide, and the names of those who joined in his perverse acts protected for years after, Groenert said she’s been angry.

"I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m aggravated," Groenert said. "I was stripped. Do you know how many days I’ve sat in my room crying? It just came to a time where I couldn’t even sleep in my room because I’ve got all Carolyn’s artifacts of memories we’ve made. And I said to my son, ‘I can’t sleep in my room.’ All I see is Carolyn. Who’s going to fix that? Nobody."

Yet with at least 40 unsealed documents full of names released Wednesday, and several others expected to come after, Groenert felt she finally had some glimmer of hope; an accountability she and her daughter fought for.



"That gives me closure," Groenert said. "Everybody should be held accountable. My daughter got raped, now I don't even have a daughter.They destroyed my life."

Yet with the sense of closure she prayed for, comes the burden she still has to bear. Her daughter is gone, and nothing can bring her back.

Her only hopes is that a little justice will bring some peace to her angry heart.

"It makes me sick. Literally churns my stomach," Groenert said. "Carolyn and I did everything together since the day she was born. I was literally robbed. *I* was raped. And those men need to know that. Not only did you rape our children but you raped their mothers. It goes up the family tree, and they need to know that, they need to be held responsible for it."

