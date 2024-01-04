Woman, 54, ambushed and 'violently attacked' in Martin County

A 54-year-old woman was violently attacked in Martin County as she attempted to get into her car Thursday morning, deputies said.

The random attack occurred at about 6 a.m. in the New Monrovia community near the corner of 47th Avenue and Field Street.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the attacker ambushed the woman and began choking her.

Deputies said she was able to fight him off, but then he lunged into her vehicle and stole her bag.

The victim told detectives that the attacker was a younger man with a slim build and about 5-foot-7. The crook was wearing a mask and all-black clothing and was last seen running east on Field Street.

Anyone with any information or video surveillance footage of that area is urged to call the sheriff's office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

