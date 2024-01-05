Deputies searching for car in crash that killed woman, 91, in Greenacres

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a 91-year-old woman in Greenacres on New Year's Eve.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said after further investigation, investigators have determined that the car possibly involved in the hit-and-run at the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue was a gray or silver, 2002 to 2007 Jeep Liberty.

Deputies said Illodia Phadael was struck and killed by a car while crossing 10th Avenue North.

The driver of a Nissan Murano previously mentioned is now considered a person of interest as a possible witness to the fatal crash, PBSO said.

Anyone with information about this crash or the cars involved, should call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigator Jacob Frey at 561-681-4530 or freyj@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

