Deputies searching for car in crash that killed woman, 91, in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a 91-year-old woman in Greenacres on New Year's Eve.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said after further investigation, investigators have determined that the car possibly involved in the hit-and-run at the intersection of 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue was a gray or silver, 2002 to 2007 Jeep Liberty.

Deputies said Illodia Phadael was struck and killed by a car while crossing 10th Avenue North.

The driver of a Nissan Murano previously mentioned is now considered a person of interest as a possible witness to the fatal crash, PBSO said.

Anyone with information about this crash or the cars involved, should call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigator Jacob Frey at 561-681-4530 or freyj@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Driver crosses center line, crashes into group of 8 cyclists
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Esperanza Rodriguez, left, shouts during a rally in support of abortion rights, Thursday, May...
Abortion rights groups reach petition to put abortion on Florida ballot in 2024
Residents, businesses ordered to shelter in place after gas leak in Palm City
Origami in the Gardens debuts in West Palm Beach
As WFLX continues to learn more about the 40 pages of documents related to the lawsuit...
Context of Epstein documents explained