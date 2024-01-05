Gang member arrested in Martin County in 2nd drug bust in 2 weeks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A known gang member was arrested in Martin County in what marks the second drug bust in two weeks, Martin County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sheriff William Snyder said the suspect in custody is 39-year-old Daniel Gatlin of Arkansas.

Gatlin is a known member of the Sureños Gang—a branch of the Mexican Mafia, deputies said. Deputies said there are known members of Sureños in Martin County.

Synder said deputies found Gatlin with three pounds of methamphetamine on him, one of the largest amounts he's ever seen, and almost three grams of fentanyl, just a week after the county's largest drug bust ever.

“There is a present danger to our community by these drug traffickers," Snyder said. "They are here and it’s our job to stem the flow and it’s the communities job to pursue their family members not to go down this path.”

Gatlin took a MARTY bus to get to Martin County before getting busted by undercover deputies, investigators said. Gatlin told police the drugs originated from Mexico.

Snyder is now calling for stronger border control.

Gatlin faces a minimum mandatory of 25 years in prison and is being held without bond.

