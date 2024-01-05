Gas leak capped, Martin Highway back open in Palm City

Officials in Martin County have capped a gas leak in Palm City and reopened area roads after earlier closures and an alert to shelter in place.

A gas line was struck Friday at about noon during construction along Martin Highway near Bruner Terrace, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Officials said a construction worker struck a gas line, of unknown size, with an auger and carved a four-inch long hole.

"It's an extremely dangerous situation and hazardous for anyone in the area," said Cory Pippin, Martin County Fire Rescue's Public Information Officer.

Earlier in the day, traffic was closed from Florida's Turnpike to Citrus Boulevard, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

"An area of danger you can say," Pippin said.

"It was a little concerning at first," Theresa Parks, one of the many drivers who weren't able to get through, said. "Everything got blocked off, I almost made it through. The odor was very strong."

Congestion clogged the area as residents checked in on family members, stranded employees called their offices, and stuck delivery drivers were unable to complete their routes.

Renovator Derek Nathan, however, made the best of it.

"I figured I got time to kill, I might as well organize all my tools, all my screws, eat a burger right over there and wait, hope it’s not too much longer," Nathan said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officials said the gas company capped the damaged line at Martin Highway and Leighton Farm Avenue and was in the process of preparing for repairs.

"People can go back to normal life," Pippin said. "This is a very busy highway, this is a very busy area where this gas leak occurred, so there's always the concern that someone could get hurt, and thankfully that didn't happen."

One lane of Martin Highway would remain closed through the evening as crews repair the line.

Drivers were urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

Scripps Only Content 2024