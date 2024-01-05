How do dolphins and buffaloes stack up in the wild?

By Matt Papaycik
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to clinch the AFC East Division title on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

You can watch all the action on WFLX.

While we wait to see who is victorious, WFLX visited the Palm Beach Zoo to learn more about which mascot has the edge in the actual animal kingdom.

"Everybody knows what a dolphin is, but people ask, what's a bill?" said Mike Terrell, the curator of animal experiences at the Palm Beach Zoo. "The Buffalo Bills mascot is a buffalo, but it's actually an American bison."

Terrell said the main difference between the buffalo and bison is where they live.

"An American bison lives in North America. It's a large, brown, hairy animal with short horns. And a buffalo is in Africa and Asia, with much longer horns and a little smaller body size," Terrell said.

In comparing the animals in the wild, Terrell offered his predictions for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown, saying the Dolphins have the edge on offense with more speed, agility, and intelligence.

"On the defensive side, I think it's gonna go to the Bills," Terrell said. "They're huge. They're giant. They have these 2,000-pound linebackers coming down the field, and that's gonna get your attention."

Terrell added that, for the Dolphins, their speed and leaping ability will be huge assets.

"They can move up, down, left right, backwards, forwards. They can move in three dimensions," Terrell said.

In the end, Terrell is predicting a victory for Miami this weekend.

