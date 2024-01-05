Multi-tenant housing development voted down in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:55 PM EST
A proposed multi-tenant housing development in Delray Beach won't be constructed.

City commissioners voted 4 to 1 against the project.

Investors were hoping to build affordable units where people would rent out a room but share a bathroom and kitchen with other tenants.

Commissioners were unsure about the project, citing safety concerns.

However, investors said it would not have been an issue.

Kurt Jetta expresses his disappointment after Delray Beach commissioners voted down the housing proposal.
Kurt Jetta expresses his disappointment after Delray Beach commissioners voted down the housing proposal.

"There's vetting of landlords. There's vetting of property managers. There's vetting of tenants," Kurt Jetta, the president of Jetta Investment Company, said. "All of that was incorporated in this proposal but that had zero traction and the fact that that had zero traction obviously from what they said is disappointing."

Commissioners said they agree that something needs to be done to help with the housing crisis.

They're planning a special meeting to discuss other affordable housing options.

