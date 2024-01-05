Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say

The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.

An official from the Atlanta Police Department says an off-duty officer was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle at the Atlanta Police Annex Thursday around 11 p.m. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears the officer may have experienced a medical issue,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. It is believed the officer was on his way to work.

Dozens of officers gathered at Grady overnight to show their support for the officer and comfort each other as they deal with this devastating loss. They formed a procession and took the officer’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Driver crosses center line, crashes into group of 8 cyclists
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Origami in the Gardens debuts in West Palm Beach
A 72-year-old man from Greenacres is accused of threatening to kill a U.S. House member and...
Greenacres man accused of threatening U.S. Rep
A 54-year-old woman was violently attacked as she attempted to get into her car Thursday...
Woman attacked by masked man in Martin County
FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, left, stands with his attorney following his...
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding