Port St. Lucie Fins fan has been season ticket holder for decades

From the second you cross over the threshold into Jonathan Jenkins' home in Port St. Lucie, you know which NFL team he roots for.

"You don’t miss an inch of decorating, everywhere you look," WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts said to Jenkins.

"A little here a little there," he said.

His obsession with the Miami Dolphins is clear — from the autographed photos at the entry to the memorabilia that adorns the floors and walls.

"Did you do all the decorating yourself?" McRoberts asked.

"I got help from my wife," Jenkins admitted.

Being a Dolphins fan under his roof isn't an option. Even his young son is learning.

"I bring him down to games with me," Jenkins said.

He was just a kid himself when he only dreamed of going to a Dolphins game.

"I wanted to see it live in person instead of running to the TV," Jenkins said.

He didn’t get the chance to see a game in person until he was 30 years old.

Now in his mid-40s, he's never looked back.

"I feel like the biggest fan down there," he said.

He has now been a ticket season holder for decades, collecting memories like over the years that include meeting some of his heroes like Dolphins Hall of Famers from Zach Thomas to Dan Marino.

He's made a name for himself, showing out for the team and turning heads while sometimes wearing a skin-tight orange suit.

"We all have a good time," Jenkins said.

But this weekend's battle with the Buffalo Bills is a game that brings a different level of excitement.

"It's been a rivalry for years," he said. "It meant a lot to me before I even started going to the games because in the 1990s it was always a rivalry with Buffalo and Miami. We had Jim Kelly versus Dan Marino."

So, if you couldn't already guess, Jenkins will be at Hard Rock Stadium for the game and rooting for Miami to clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008.

"I'll be there. I'll be rooting them on," Jenkins said. "Come hell or high water, we're going to win that game."

