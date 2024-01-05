Teacher accused of threatening to behead students over Israeli flag comments

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic...
Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.(Sheriff Cullen Talton via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teacher accused of threatening to behead a student is no longer an employee at Warner Robins Middle School.

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The incident happened after a student confronted Reese about the Israeli flag he had hanging in his classroom, saying she found it offensive due to “Israelis killing Palestinians.”

There are about 20 witnesses who saw or heard Reese cursing and making threatening comments to three female students, including saying he would cut their heads off.

The director of school and community affairs confirmed Wednesday that Reese is no longer an employee with the school district.

The father of one of the students is calling for the teacher’s certification to be revoked so he is not allowed to teach at any school in the future.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Driver crosses center line, crashes into group of 8 cyclists
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’
Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial...
Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say
Organizing debt
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds
Workers walk among shipping containers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024,...
US employers add a surprisingly strong 216,000 jobs in a sign of continued economic strength