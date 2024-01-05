Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Driver crosses center line, crashes into group of 8 cyclists
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
FILE - Michael Skakel enters the state Supreme Court for a hearing, in Hartford, CT, Feb. 24,...
Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned sues former cop, Connecticut town