2 teens arrested after Fort Pierce man robbed, carjacked at home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Fort Pierce man was robbed and carjacked by two teens Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred at a home in the 800 block of South Sixth Street.

Police said a 47-year-old man arrived at his house at about 10 p.m. and was ambushed by two people wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the crooks brandished a firearm and stole the victim's wallet before they both then fled in the victim's SUV, according to investigators.

Fort Pierce police officers reported the crime to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Just before midnight, deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen SUV.

Police said the vehicle fled from deputies but eventually crashed, and two boys, ages 15 and 13, were apprehended.

Both were arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce where they will face charges of carjacking and robbery.

Police said additional charges are expected to be added by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

