Former Miami Dolphins player now has eye for photography

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former Miami Dolphins player still lives in South Florida and has found a new career after leaving the playing field.

WPTV spoke to former fourth-round draft pick Travis Daniels, a Broward County native, for his insight on Miami's match-up with Buffalo and to talk about what he's been up to since he retired.

"It was an overwhelming experience and something I'm never going to forget, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to live that," Daniels said.

Born in Hollywood, he played for the Dolphins from 2005-2007. During his eight-year NFL career, he also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

During his time with the Chiefs, he found his second calling in life — photography.

He approached the team's photographer for guidance.

Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) and Lance Schulters (30) can't stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) and Lance Schulters (30) can't stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Joey Galloway (84) as he reaches over the goal line on a 7-yard touch pass from Brian Griese during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005, in Tampa, Fla.

"[I asked], 'do you mind if I came up here pretty much every day after practice and learn some stuff from you,'" Daniels explained. "I spent hours there learning about ISO, shutter speed, aperture, composition, light."

He eventually stepped out on his own and started Travis Daniels Photography.

He later swung and won on his golf clothing store "Jus Bogey," even after picking up the game later in life.

"As I started learning about golf, only 10% of players break 100 and only 1% break 72," Daniels said. "So, I'm like well I got a huge population of plus ones to market this company to so that's how 'Jus Bogey' was formed."

Daniels is a Florida guy through and through, so watching his hometown team, and the team he was initially drafted to playing for the AFC East title, is huge for him.

"To have this game as the last game of the season and you're playing for your division, what more can a fan want, what more can a player want is to be in this moment," Daniels said.

We asked him what his game plan would be to beat the Bills.

"Play complimentary football, don't rely on Tua and the deep shot the whole time, and everybody is going to have to come together," Daniels said.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Driver crosses center line, crashes into group of 8 cyclists
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with wide receiver Braxton Berrios...
Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Port St. Lucie Fins fan has been season ticket holder for decades
3 bicyclists remain in hospital after crash in Gulf Stream
Gang member arrested in Martin County in 2nd drug bust in 2 weeks
Zoo Miami welcomes first baby sloth bears in 26 years