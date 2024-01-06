Former Miami Dolphins player now has eye for photography

A former Miami Dolphins player still lives in South Florida and has found a new career after leaving the playing field.

WPTV spoke to former fourth-round draft pick Travis Daniels, a Broward County native, for his insight on Miami's match-up with Buffalo and to talk about what he's been up to since he retired.

"It was an overwhelming experience and something I'm never going to forget, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to live that," Daniels said.

Born in Hollywood, he played for the Dolphins from 2005-2007. During his eight-year NFL career, he also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

During his time with the Chiefs, he found his second calling in life — photography.

He approached the team's photographer for guidance.

Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) and Lance Schulters (30) can't stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Joey Galloway (84) as he reaches over the goal line on a 7-yard touch pass from Brian Griese during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005, in Tampa, Fla.

"[I asked], 'do you mind if I came up here pretty much every day after practice and learn some stuff from you,'" Daniels explained. "I spent hours there learning about ISO, shutter speed, aperture, composition, light."

He eventually stepped out on his own and started Travis Daniels Photography.

He later swung and won on his golf clothing store "Jus Bogey," even after picking up the game later in life.

"As I started learning about golf, only 10% of players break 100 and only 1% break 72," Daniels said. "So, I'm like well I got a huge population of plus ones to market this company to so that's how 'Jus Bogey' was formed."

Daniels is a Florida guy through and through, so watching his hometown team, and the team he was initially drafted to playing for the AFC East title, is huge for him.

"To have this game as the last game of the season and you're playing for your division, what more can a fan want, what more can a player want is to be in this moment," Daniels said.

We asked him what his game plan would be to beat the Bills.

"Play complimentary football, don't rely on Tua and the deep shot the whole time, and everybody is going to have to come together," Daniels said.

