Police department leads initiative to clean up Inlet Grove neighborhood

Members of the Riviera Beach Police Department led a cleanup to brighten the Inlet Grove neighborhood.

The work included removing abandoned vehicles, picking up trash, and painting and landscaping three homes near Second Street and Avenue I in an area formerly known as Riviera Beach Heights and Firehouse Park.

The event wouldn't be possible without the partnership from other local organizations that include Home Depot, Unique Men, Solid Waste Authority, Christ Fellowship, Goode Companies.

City leaders say outreach like this is meant to build a sense of community while reducing crime.

"So with our monthly community events, we want to change and build that community bridge with not only with law enforcement but also public works," police Maj. Nathan Gordon said. "Our clean and safe ambassadors just to say that hey when you see the police it’s not always bad. We want you to come out. We want you to join forces with us, and let's take back our community, reduce crime and beautify our neighborhood."

Homeowner Keith Fulton is pleased with the efforts.

"For me as a homeowner, I so appreciate because I’m always working and people complain and feel nobody does anything about it because people complain but this is proof it’s being done," he said.

The police department hopes to continue doing this monthly.

