Police department leads initiative to clean up Inlet Grove neighborhood

By Chris Gilmore
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Members of the Riviera Beach Police Department led a cleanup to brighten the Inlet Grove neighborhood.

The work included removing abandoned vehicles, picking up trash, and painting and landscaping three homes near Second Street and Avenue I in an area formerly known as Riviera Beach Heights and Firehouse Park.

The event wouldn't be possible without the partnership from other local organizations that include Home Depot, Unique Men, Solid Waste Authority, Christ Fellowship, Goode Companies.

City leaders say outreach like this is meant to build a sense of community while reducing crime.

"So with our monthly community events, we want to change and build that community bridge with not only with law enforcement but also public works," police Maj. Nathan Gordon said. "Our clean and safe ambassadors just to say that hey when you see the police it’s not always bad. We want you to come out. We want you to join forces with us, and let's take back our community, reduce crime and beautify our neighborhood."

Homeowner Keith Fulton is pleased with the efforts.

"For me as a homeowner, I so appreciate because I’m always working and people complain and feel nobody does anything about it because people complain but this is proof it’s being done," he said.

The police department hopes to continue doing this monthly.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens...
Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zoo Miami welcomes first baby sloth bears in 26 years
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback D.J....
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Property insurance fraud a growing problem in Florida
'Disenchanted' princesses to grace Mizner Park this weekend
Strong storms heading toward South Florida as we head into Tuesday evening. But ahead of that...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: January 8, 2024
What would happen if all the royal princesses from fairy tales rebelled? That’s the plot of...
'Disenchanted' princesses to grace Mizner Park this weekend
A general view of a game football during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and...
NFL playoffs schedule released