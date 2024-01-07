Catamaran catches fire along intracoastal Waterway in Hobe Sound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A catamaran caught fire along the intracoastal Waterway in Hobe Sound on Sunday morning, providing a visual display.

Before 9 a.m., Martin County Fire Rescue responded a boat fire near Jimmy Graham Park.

The catamaran was fully involved and the "operator apparently ran ashore before jumping off with their dog," spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV in an email.
 
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes, but the boat was severely damaged, Pippin said.

No injuries were reported.

Jenn Mulhearn provided drone video to WPTV, including footage before fire rescue started to put out the blaze.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens...
Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zoo Miami welcomes first baby sloth bears in 26 years
2 children airlifted to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball ahead of New York Jets...
Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Potential tornado leaves minor damage in Fort Lauderdale
Man, 19, arrested in shooting death in South Bay
Cindy Morgan, star in ‘Tron’ and ‘Caddyshack,’ dies at 69 in Lake Worth Beach
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza