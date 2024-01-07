Cindy Morgan, star in 'Tron' and 'Caddyshack,' dies in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cindy Morgan, who was an actress in "Caddyshack" and "Tron," was found dead on Dec. 30 in Lake Worth Beach and no foul play is suspected, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPTV on Sunday. She was 69.

TMZ first reported her death on Saturday night.

At 10:52 p.m., deputies responded to a death investigation in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue North, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Deputies met with a woman who said she lived at the residence with her roommate Morgan.

The woman said she just returned from a holiday visit and had not seen her roommate since she returned. She told deputies she knocked on Cindy Morgan's door and got no response, and "thought there was a strong odor coming from her room," according to Barbera.

Deputies gained entry into the room and found her dead.

The roommate said she last saw Morgan alive on Dec. 19.

The cause of death hasn't been revealed.

In 1980, Morgan made her film debut as the promiscuous Lacey Underall in the golf comedy "Caddyshack," a film that included Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

Still frame of Bill Murray in 'Caddyshack' movie
Still frame of Bill Murray in 'Caddyshack' movie

In 1982, she played a computer programmer named Lora and a digital counterpart named Yori in "Tron."
 
She also appeared in the TV series "Falcon Crest," "CHiPs," "Matlock" and "The Larry Sanders Show."

Most recently, she voiced Mason's Mother in the 2022 indie film "Face of the Trinity."

The Los Angeles Times reported there was no information on survivors.

