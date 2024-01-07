EF0 tornado leaves minor damage in portions of Fort Lauderdale
A tornado on Saturday night left debris in some neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale, including palm leaves, holiday décor and branches.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Miami determined an EF0 tornado hit a portion of Fort Lauderdale after conducting a survey. An EF0 is considered weak with winds 65 to 85 mph.
The estimated wind speed was 80 mph with a length of 1.5 miles and a width of 100 yards, beginning at 5:47 p.m. and ending at 5:50 p.m., NWS said in its report. Most of the damage was likely in the 60-79 mph range, according to the NWS.
First visible signs of damage were along Southeast 12th Street where large branches were down in front of a home, NWS said. The tornado then traveled northeast through portions of Rio Vista Isles, across the New River, and then across several streets just south of Sunset Lake before lifting in the vicinity of East Las Olas Boulevard per video evidence.
WPTV reporter Victor Jorges went to Fort Lauderdale exploring for damage. Most of what was seen was around Cordova Road near Southeast 10th Street.
Fort Lauderdale reported only minor damage on X.
Most of South Florida saw cloudy, windy and sometimes severe conditions. WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle alerted staff via email at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, saying "a funnel cloud was reported by NWS but dissipated quickly. No reports of damage."
