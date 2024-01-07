Man, 19, arrested in shooting death in South Bay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A 19-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a shooting death last week in South Bay.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Darrion McKinnon on Saturday afternoon, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. He is being held on no bond after a first appearance Sunday morning with his next court date set for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
 
At 11:18 a.m. Jan. 2, deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot in 800 block of Palm Beach Road (U.S. 27) near City Hall and the fire Department. Deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

