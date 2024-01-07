Potential tornado leaves minor damage in Fort Lauderdale

A potential tornado on Saturday night left debris in some neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale.

Most of the debris were palm leaves, holiday décor and branches.

The National Weather Service office in Miami was to conduct a storm survey Sunday in the Federal Highway and Southeast 15th Street area up toward Las Olas Boulevard.

Most of South Florida saw cloudy, windy, and sometimes severe conditions. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle alerted WPTV staff via email at around 2:35 p.m. saying “a funnel cloud was reported by NWS but dissipated quickly. No reports of damage.”

WPTV crews were out in Fort Lauderdale exploring for damage. Most of what our crews saw was around Cordova Road near SE 10th Street.

Storm damage from potential tornado at Cordova Road near Southeast 10th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale reported only minor damage on X.com

An apparent tornado touched down earlier this evening near Las Olas and the Intracoastal. There have been no reports of injuries so far. Fort Lauderdale Fire crews are assessing the damage, which appears to be minor.



The public should be cautious of any debris and downed power… pic.twitter.com/hP6L5gmRMM — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 7, 2024

