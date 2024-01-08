Arizona Cardinals player returns kindness to family who gave him a ride to a game after flat tire

Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s...
Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers — giving them the ultimate fan experience!(SeatGeek)
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An Arizona Cardinals player is returning the kindness to a family who offered him a ride to a game after his car got a flat tire earlier in the season.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat, and he had less than an hour to make it there by his noon deadline.

“I don’t think this has ever happened to any other professional player, you know across football, basketball, soccer. It’s definitely one for the books. And, extremely grateful and forever indebted to them,” Luketa said at the time.

Luketa’s heart started beating faster as he realized he would be late for warm-ups if he waited for roadside assistance to arrive.

Luckily, the NFL linebacker didn’t have to miss a thing, thanks to the Phillips family, who stopped at a gas station on the way to the game.

He asked them for a ride and made it to warm-ups before the game on time.

Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers – giving them the ultimate fan experience.

The family pulled up to the game sporting #43 jerseys, all supporting Luketa. They even got an up close and personal experience on the sideline, where Luketa was there to greet them.

Luketa gifted the Phillips’ children goodie bags full of Cardinals merchandise.

Copyright 2024 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoo Miami welcomes first baby sloth bears in 26 years
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens...
Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback D.J....
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

An investigation was conducted after the school's founder and executive director was fired...
Charter school spent money on helicopter tour, clothes and first-class travel, records show
Mortgage loan assistance for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
Lawmakers face a critical government funding deadline, despite a tentative deal on top-line...
Shutdown threat still looms despite spending deal