Baby's body discovered in South Florida dumpster

FILE - Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan....
FILE - Shown is a Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Philadelphia Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 seeking to stop a city law banning officers from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses from going into effect saying the law illegally pre-empts existing state laws on traffic violations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A baby was found dead Monday morning in a Broward County dumpster, police said.

The infant was discovered just after 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rodman St. in Hollywood.

According to a Hollywood police news release, the infant was unresponsive when it was found inside the dumpster. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the infant was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the case.

Police are requesting help from the community.

If anyone has information on the case, they are urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567 or e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

A one-day-old baby was found alive in a Palm Beach County dumpster in 2019, which led to a 38-year-old mother being sentenced to 7 1/2 years in jail in 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2024

Most Read

Zoo Miami welcomes first baby sloth bears in 26 years
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens...
Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback D.J....
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Latest News

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass in the end ozone intended for Las...
Who will Miami Dolphins play during 2024 season?
Savvy in :60 - Everything you need to know about PBI's Concourse B expansion and remodel
Savvy in :60 - Everything you need to know about PBI's Concourse B expansion and remodel
Property insurance fraud a growing problem in Florida
'Disenchanted' princesses to grace Mizner Park this weekend