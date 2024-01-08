Baby's body discovered in South Florida dumpster

A baby was found dead Monday morning in a Broward County dumpster, police said.

The infant was discovered just after 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Rodman St. in Hollywood.

According to a Hollywood police news release, the infant was unresponsive when it was found inside the dumpster. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the infant was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the case.

Police are requesting help from the community.

If anyone has information on the case, they are urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567 or e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

A one-day-old baby was found alive in a Palm Beach County dumpster in 2019, which led to a 38-year-old mother being sentenced to 7 1/2 years in jail in 2022.

